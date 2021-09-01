Immigration judges struggling to work through inadequate technology, pandemic, union pushback

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They don’t make compelling television footage, but immigration hearings are an important component of the system that’s so distressing to the nation today. The people who actually conduct the hearings say they’re struggling with the technology that is supposed to support them; with the pandemic; and with what they say are efforts to de-certify their union. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, Mimi Tsankov.