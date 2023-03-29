On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Workforce

Lack of feds’ trust in ADR process leading to low participation

Drew Friedman@dfriedmanWFED
March 29, 2023 5:42 pm
4 min read
      

Some agencies are struggling with how federal employees perceive their Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) programs.

Although ADRs should be an effective option for mitigating workplace disputes before they rise to the level of litigation, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said negative perceptions from employees about ADR programs can worsen participation rates.

“When asked to identify the primary obstacles limiting participation in ADR, agencies overwhelmingly cited a lack of trust in agency leadership or management to...

READ MORE

Some agencies are struggling with how federal employees perceive their Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) programs.

Although ADRs should be an effective option for mitigating workplace disputes before they rise to the level of litigation, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said negative perceptions from employees about ADR programs can worsen participation rates.

“When asked to identify the primary obstacles limiting participation in ADR, agencies overwhelmingly cited a lack of trust in agency leadership or management to come to the table in good faith,” EEOC said in a report published Tuesday.

EEOC said the availability of ADRs for employees is important because it can help resolve workplace disputes more efficiently, at lower costs and without the need to go to court.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

“Alternative dispute resolution remains a vital option in EEO process,” Dexter Brooks, associate director of EEOC’s Office of Federal Operations, said in a statement. “Mutually acceptable resolution creates an opportunity for the parties to find a way forward.”

But EEOC’s report found that agencies offered ADR as an option for complainants in just about 70% of cases. Within that 70%, about one-third of employees actually chose to participate in their agency’s ADR program, according to EEOC data from fiscal 2019.

Some agencies told EEOC in a 2021 survey that their decision of whether or not to offer ADR was not set in a specific policy but was instead a case-by-case decision.

Employees might opt out of the ADR process if agencies take actions that “delegitimize” the fairness of the program, EEOC said.

For example, about 19% of agencies let a manager accused in a complaint be the authority for the settlement of it.

The lack of trust from employees in the ADR program also leads to limited participation and much higher likeliness for employees to leave the agency.

But agencies said in the EEOC-conducted survey that they sometimes have limited resources to properly fix issues in their ADR programs. For instance, one agency said that because of its small staff, its acting secretary has to serve as the settlement authority for all of its complaints.

Agencies’ settlement rate for formal complaints was also more than double the settlement rate for informal counseling.

        Read more: Workforce

“This suggests that agencies were more willing to negotiate when an employee files a formal complaint,” EEOC said.

Notably, EEOC found that large agencies typically use the ADR process more often than midsized or small agencies.

“This difference may reflect the fact that larger agencies tend to have more resources available,” EEOC said.

Agencies also lack training for managers and employees about ADRs, which can lead to limited understanding of the program.

Specifically, EEOC found that 30% of agencies surveyed provided annual ADR training to agency leaders, and just 20% of agencies provided ADR training for all employees.

Another issue for agencies was simply the availability of information about their ADR programs. EEOC found that just 15 out of 24 agencies — roughly two-thirds of agencies surveyed — had complete information published on their websites about the ADR program.

For the roughly 40% of agencies who had incomplete ADR policies in 2019, the most common missing information was the timeline involved in the ADR process.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Many agencies had not updated the information on their ADR programs in years.

“The majority of agencies indicated that there was no set schedule for updating their ADR policies, meaning that these agencies’ policies were only updated in response to outside pressures or had not been updated for a very long time,” EEOC said. “For example, one agency’s policy published on its external website is dated in 1995.”

About a third of agencies are not routinely conducting self-assessments of their ADR programs’ effectiveness. And about one-fourth of agencies are not evaluating their programs at all.

In one positive finding, the vast majority of agencies surveyed said they make sure the settlement authority is available during active ADR sessions, EEOC said.

To try to correct ongoing program challenges, as well as employees’ perceptions of ADR programs, agencies should complete self-assessments and update their policies at least every three years, EEOC said. Agencies should also hold regular meetings of senior leaders to discuss issues in the ADR program, as well as review ADR data on a quarterly basis. And agencies should develop and require an annual ADR training course for employees and managers.

To try to help agencies, EEOC created a sample survey to give to employees who complete the ADR process to get feedback and suggestions for improvement.

 

      
Drew Friedman

Drew Friedman is a workforce, pay and benefits reporter for Federal News Network.

Follow @dfriedmanWFED

Related Stories

    FILE - The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is shown on a podium in Vail, Colo., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, in Denver. A woman who was fired after asking to bring an oxygen tank to work to help her breathe will get $25,000 in a federal settlement. TriMark Foodcraft also agreed to train its staff on what qualifies as reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act under a two-year consent decree with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Higher federal workforce diversity is often concentrated in lower pay grades

    Workforce Read more

    There’s a quick way to settle EEO disputes, but few agencies try it

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News alternative dispute resolution Dexter Brooks EEOC Office of Federal Operations Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Management Workforce Rights/Governance

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Fort Bragg Tactical & Tech Day
4|4 Zero to Analytics — EDW Modernization...
4|4 Identity & Security Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories