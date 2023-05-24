VA sets higher in-office work requirements for teleworking employees this fall

The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to bring its employees back into the office more regularly this fall, and is setting a new minimum requirement for in-person work. VA Secretary Denis McDonough, in an all-staff email sent Wednesday, said the department will require employees with telework agreements in the National Capital Region to work a minimum of five days in the office each pay period. The VA will implement the new in-office requirements in... READ MORE

The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to bring its employees back into the office more regularly this fall, and is setting a new minimum requirement for in-person work.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough, in an all-staff email sent Wednesday, said the department will require employees with telework agreements in the National Capital Region to work a minimum of five days in the office each pay period.

The VA will implement the new in-office requirements in early fall, but McDonough said a specific effective date will be announced within the coming weeks, “based on our coordination with other federal agencies.”

McDonough said President Joe Biden declaring an end to the COVID-19 National Public Health Emergency on May 11 means “we can return to the office more regularly to work together in person rather than virtually.”

“I understand this change will be difficult, as the change to telework was very difficult in 2020. Working together we will again lead the federal workforce as we address this new challenge,” McDonough wrote.

McDonough said VA is also planning a review of remote positions assigned to the National Capital Region, “to ensure that the remote categorization is appropriate for the position description, and that these determinations are consistent across the workforce.”

The VA is starting its transition to more in-person work with headquarters employees and equivalent employees whose official worksite is the VA Central Office or other worksites within downtown Washington, D.C.

“This change will allow us to spend more time in the office together, learning from one another and strengthening our culture while preserving flexibility, something on which VA has always led — and will continue to lead,” McDonough wrote.

McDonough said there are no changes at this time for VA employees outside the National Capital Region, “though we will continue reviewing our workplace posture in all locations.”

VA is announcing its return-to-office plans a few weeks after the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo telling agencies to “substantially increase meaningful in-person work at federal offices,” particularly at the headquarters levels.

The OMB memo, however, reminds agency managers and supervisors that workplace flexibility policies remain “an important tool in talent recruitment and retention.”

The Office of Personnel Management, in an April 18 memo, told federal chief human capital officers that it was ending its “open with maximum telework flexibility” operating status that had been in place since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonough said he’s been reaching out to VA employees over the past few weeks to hear their views on an increased at-workplace presence.

“I heard many concerns, and I acknowledge those concerns. However, I believe that the benefits of having more time in the company of our colleagues outweigh the costs,” McDonough said. “I strongly believe that increasing in-person engagement will enhance problem-solving, spark even more creativity, and strengthen the connections that make us more productive and successful in our core mission to support veterans.”

McDonough is telling supervisors not to begin talks about increased in-person work with VA bargaining unit employees until VA fulfills its collective bargaining obligations with federal employees unions.

“Those of you who are supervisors, the key leaders at VA, will get additional information and guidance in the coming day,” McDonough wrote in his email. “There will be questions to answer, and challenges to overcome, and we will rely on your leadership in this effort.”

The VA is giving its workforce advanced notice of its return to office plans to give employees time to make arrangements for family care, elder care or other personal needs.