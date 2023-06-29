USPS faces higher bar to deny religious accommodation after SCOTUS sends ex-carrier’s case back to lower court

The Supreme Court, in the case of a former mail carrier who declined to work Sundays, is setting a higher standard for employers in and out of government to reject religious accommodations in the workplace. The court, in a unanimous decision issued Thursday, clarified businesses must grant religious accommodations to workers, unless doing so would result in “substantial increased costs” in carrying out the business. The court’s ruling raises the bar from a previous requirement... READ MORE

The Supreme Court, in the case of a former mail carrier who declined to work Sundays, is setting a higher standard for employers in and out of government to reject religious accommodations in the workplace.

The court, in a unanimous decision issued Thursday, clarified businesses must grant religious accommodations to workers, unless doing so would result in “substantial increased costs” in carrying out the business.

The court’s ruling raises the bar from a previous requirement that employers must demonstrate more than “de minimis,” or minor costs to claim a religious accommodation is unreasonable.

The Supreme Court made its ruling in the case of Gerald Groff, a former rural letter carrier in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Groff, an Evangelical Christian who observes Sundays as a day of rest, argued the Postal Service violated his rights under the 1964 Civil Rights Act when his post office scheduled him to work Sundays.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

“Faced with an accommodation request like Groff ’s, an employer must do more [than] conclude that forcing other employees to work overtime would constitute an undue hardship. Consideration of other options would also be necessary,” the court wrote in its opinion.

Attorneys for both the plaintiff and the solicitor general, which represented the Postal Service, told the court in oral arguments in April that the current “de minimis” standard required additional clarification.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, however, is not the final word on the specifics of Groff’s case against USPS.

The court is sending his case back to the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, which will determine whether USPS can demonstrate Groff’s religious accommodation would incur “substantial increased costs.”

The Third Circuit previously ruled in favor of USPS, and exempting Groff from Sunday work had “imposed on his coworkers, disrupted the workplace and workflow, and diminished employee morale.”

USPS, in lower court rulings, acknowledged that exempting him from Sunday delivery “would impose no meaningful burden on USPS,” but argued the accommodation would require his coworkers to cover more Sunday shifts.

USPS reached a deal with Amazon in 2013 to deliver its packages on Sundays.

USPS told the lower courts that its finances had been “steadily worsening,” and that the agency had reported a record $16 billion net loss in 2012.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said one mail carrier working in the same post office as Groff quit, and another carrier transferred to a new post office. A third filed a union grievance.

The Supreme Court ruling doesn’t go as far as what Groff’s legal team sought — requiring employers to grant religious accommodations unless they pose a “significant difficulty or expense,” which is the same standard for disability accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Groff and religious liberty advocates representing him, however, said they consider Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling a victory for their cause.

“I hope this decision allows others to be able to maintain their convictions without living in fear of losing their jobs because of what they believe,” Groff said.

Aaron Streett, the attorney who represented Groff during oral arguments, said the ruling upholds the “religious liberty rights of every employee.”

“Our nation has a long history of protecting its employees from being treated differently at work just because of their faith. This decision is consistent with that history and is a tremendous win for all people of faith,” Street said.

Groff’s case is the first time in more than 50 years that the Supreme Court revisited its 1977 ruling in Trans World Airlines, Inc. v. Hardison. Many lower courts have interpreted “undue hardship” to mean a more than “de minimus” cost.

Regulations from the EEOC later clarified that employers must “make reasonable accommodations to the religious needs of employees” whenever doing so would not create “undue hardship” on the conduct of the employer’s business.

Justice Samuel Alito, in the court’s opinion, said its ruling would mean “little, if any change” to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s guidance on religious accommodations in the workplace.

“What is most important is that “undue hardship” in Title VII means what it says, and courts should resolve whether a hardship would be substantial in the context of an employer’s business in the commonsense manner that it would use in applying any such test,” Alito wrote.

EEOC guidance states businesses don’t face undue hardship in making a religious accommodation if it requires temporary costs, voluntary shift swapping, occasional shift swapping or administrative costs.

“We have no reservations in saying that a good deal of the EEOC’s guidance in this area is sensible and will, in all likelihood, be unaffected by our clarifying decision today,” Alito wrote.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a concurring opinion, said the court wasn’t convinced by Groff’s argument that USPS should only be able to demonstrate an “undue burden” to its bottom line, but not its workforce.

“There is no basis in the text of the statute, let alone in economics or common sense, to conclude otherwise. Indeed, for many businesses, labor is more important to the conduct of the business than any other factor,” Sotomayor and Jackson wrote.

The two justices, however, noted that not all additional labor costs qualify as an undue burden. The labor costs of coordinating voluntary shift swaps, they added, are not undue “because they are too insubstantial.”