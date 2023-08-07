DC area feds must leave the office by 3 p.m. as storm approaches

Federal employees in the Washington, D.C. metro area should leave their offices no later than 3 p.m. due to the impending storm. The Office of Personnel Management today issued a weather advisory telling federal employees in the DC area to head home early ahead of the expected severe weather. “Employees should depart two hours earlier than their normal departure time and may request unscheduled leave to depart prior to their staggered departure time. All employees... READ MORE

Federal employees in the Washington, D.C. metro area should leave their offices no later than 3 p.m. due to the impending storm.

The Office of Personnel Management today issued a weather advisory telling federal employees in the DC area to head home early ahead of the expected severe weather.

“Employees should depart two hours earlier than their normal departure time and may request unscheduled leave to depart prior to their staggered departure time. All employees must depart no later than 3:00 p.m. at which time federal offices are closed,” OPM stated in its release.

Federal News Network’s sister station WTOP reports a tornado watch is in effect for the D.C. area until 9 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service warned of a moderate risk for severe storms in the D.C. area Monday afternoon — level 4 out of 5, in terms of severity — with the risk of “destructive hurricane-force winds,” isolated tornadoes and large hail possible.

OPM said teleworking and remote workers should continue to work and generally may not receive weather and safety leave.

The Smithsonian Institution also closed its buildings and the National Zoo at 3 pm due to the threat of the severe weather.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

