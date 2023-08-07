On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Workforce

DC area feds must leave the office by 3 p.m. as storm approaches

Jason Miller@jmillerWFED
August 7, 2023 2:39 pm
1 min read
      

Federal employees in the Washington, D.C. metro area should leave their offices no later than 3 p.m. due to the impending storm.

The Office of Personnel Management today issued a weather advisory telling federal employees in the DC area to head home early ahead of the expected severe weather.

“Employees should depart two hours earlier than their normal departure time and may request unscheduled leave to depart prior to their staggered departure time. All employees...

READ MORE

Federal employees in the Washington, D.C. metro area should leave their offices no later than 3 p.m. due to the impending storm.

The Office of Personnel Management today issued a weather advisory telling federal employees in the DC area to head home early ahead of the expected severe weather.

“Employees should depart two hours earlier than their normal departure time and may request unscheduled leave to depart prior to their staggered departure time. All employees must depart no later than 3:00 p.m. at which time federal offices are closed,” OPM stated in its release.

Federal News Network’s sister station WTOP reports a tornado watch is in effect for the D.C. area until 9 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service warned of a moderate risk for severe storms in the D.C. area Monday afternoon — level 4 out of 5, in terms of severity — with the risk of “destructive hurricane-force winds,” isolated tornadoes and large hail possible.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

OPM said teleworking and remote workers should continue to work and generally may not receive weather and safety leave.

The Smithsonian Institution also closed its buildings and the National Zoo at 3 pm due to the threat of the severe weather.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. 

Follow @jmillerWFED

Related Stories

    snow_reflecting_pool

    Telework or snow day? OPM offers up leave policy reminders ahead of winter weather

    Workforce Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    When to telework or take a snow day under OPM’s dismissal rules

    Workforce Read more
    FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019, file photo, a Border Patrol agent talks with a group suspected of having entered the U.S. illegally near McAllen, Texas. The Trump administration has quietly shut down the nation's asylum system for the first time in decades amid coronavirus concerns, largely because holding people in custody is considered too dangerous. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

    Officers urge CBP to reinstate weather and safety leave schedules during pandemic

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News extreme weather Office of Personnel Management telework weather and safety leave Workforce

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|13 EANGUS 52nd Annual Conference 2023
8|13 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Related Stories

Top Stories