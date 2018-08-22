Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

The past, present and future of the civil service

August 22, 2018 1:57 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Forty years after the civil service was officially “reformed” by the Carter administration, a new team with very different ideas about the role of government and regulations is looking to do some reforming of its own.

Some can be done administratively, or by executive order. Others will require congressional approval.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

So what’s the state of the federal career civil service 40 years after it was fixed?

Last week, Federal News Radio reporter Nicole Ogrysko wrote a series about the 40th anniversary of the last big round of reforms. It is worth reading both as a record of where you, as a fed or retiree, have been and where you may be headed. She’s my guest on this week’s episode of our Your Turn radio show. We’ll talk about the past, present and future of the civil service.

Also joining the show is Senior Digital Editor Michael O’Connell, who will be talking about the amazing world of podcasts as a way to keep you posted and maybe help you get ahead in your federal career.

Related Topics
40 years later Carter Administration Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 Management Michael OConnell Mike Causey Nicole Ogrysko OPM podcasts Reorganization Trump administration Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance Your Job Your Turn

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech