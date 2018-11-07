Listen Live Sports

Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
It’s time to sign up for long care coverage

November 7, 2018
 
Crippling medical bills are the number one cause of bankruptcy in this country, but federal workers and retirees and their survivors can avoid financial ruin if the worst happens — if they pay attention to the benefits open season that runs through Dec. 18.

Between now and then you can pick the best health plan for you and yours. You can also get long-term care insurance that will provide coverage, in a facility or at home, if you need it. It’s also the open season for the federal vision and dental programs.

This week’s episode  Your Turn  deals with some of the benefits available during this open season.  Our guests are Joan Melanson and Paul Forte of Long Term Care Partners.

Then, starting November 14th, we will have Walton Francis, who literally wrote the book on federal health plans, on the show every Wednesday during open season.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

