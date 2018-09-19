Listen Live Sports

Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
NARFE: Protecting your retirement benefits

September 19, 2018 12:32 pm
 
The Trump administration wants to cut costs in the giant Federal Employees Retirement System by totally eliminating future COLAs for FERS retirees.

If it becomes law, the 2019 COLA — assuming there is one — would be the last. Workers under the FERS plan would be required to increase their contributions to the FERS program by 1 percentage point a year for six years. That would mean a 6 percent cut in take-home pay, if it happens.

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association or NARFE is part of a coalition of federal-postal unions and management groups dedicated to protecting benefits, including the retirement plan, from cuts.

So what are the odds they can do it again this year? And what about the odds of a 1.9 percent January federal pay raise?

Jessica Klement and John Hatton with NARFE’s legislative advocacy department, answer those questions on this week’s Your Turn radio show.

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

