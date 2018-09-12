The TSP: Investing for the long haul

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Thrift Savings Plan investors have been enjoying the longest bull market in US stock market history. And while all good things must come to an end, nobody knows when that will be, how big the correction(s) will be and for how long.

Financial planner Arthur Stein said investors who stuck with the stock market during the Great Recession and the rebound that followed have seen their account balances soar. Some of his long-time clients are now TSP millionaires.

Stein is today’s guest on the Your Turn radio show at 10 a.m. EDT. He’s going to talk about bull and bear markets, and what people should and should not be doing when investing for the long haul. He discusses when playing it “safe” can actually be dangerous to your long-term financial health.