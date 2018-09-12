Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

The TSP: Investing for the long haul

September 12, 2018 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Head shot of Arthur Stein
Arthur Stein

Thrift Savings Plan investors have been enjoying the longest bull market in US stock market history. And while all good things must come to an end, nobody knows when that will be, how big the correction(s) will be and for how long.

Financial planner Arthur Stein said investors who stuck with the stock market during the Great Recession and the rebound that followed have seen their account balances soar. Some of his long-time clients are now TSP millionaires.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Stein is today’s guest on the Your Turn radio show at 10 a.m. EDT. He’s going to talk about bull and bear markets, and what people should and should not be doing when investing for the long haul. He discusses when playing it “safe” can actually be dangerous to your long-term financial health.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Arthur Stein Arthur Stein Financial LLC bear market Benefits bull market investing Mike Causey Pay & Benefits Retirement stock market TSP TSP millionaire Your Money Your Turn

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech