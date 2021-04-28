On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Federal IT acquisition and security stuck on High Risk List

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 28, 2021 9:37 am
Federal spending on information technology and cybersecurity passed the $100 billion mark – annually. Yet IT acquisition and ensuring security remain stubbornly on the High Risk List maintained by the Government Accountability Office. Many longstanding GAO recommendations remain undone. A director on GAO’s IT and cybersecurity team, Kevin Walsh, had the latest on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

