Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
Agency Oversight
 
...

GAO organizes best practices for agency reopenings

July 1, 2020 11:31 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You might say efforts to reopen federal buildings and offices has been, shall we say, problematic? Uneven? Uncertain? Well somebody had to organize all of the considerations and best practices for getting back to the sanitized water cooler and wiped-down communal coffee pot — the Government Accountability Office. With highlights, managing director for strategic issues Chris Mihm joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Chris Mihm coronavirus Federal Drive Government Accountability Office Management Tom Temin
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Historic transfer of command to MVD's first female commanding general