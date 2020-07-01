GAO organizes best practices for agency reopenings

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You might say efforts to reopen federal buildings and offices has been, shall we say, problematic? Uneven? Uncertain? Well somebody had to organize all of the considerations and best practices for getting back to the sanitized water cooler and wiped-down communal coffee pot — the Government Accountability Office. With highlights, managing director for strategic issues Chris Mihm joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.