USPS, Treasury reach agreement on $10B coronavirus relief loan

Four months after Congress approved a $10 billion loan for the Postal Service under the CARES Act, the Treasury Department and USPS leadership have struck a deal on the terms of that loan.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who took office last month, said Wednesday that the agency reached an “agreement in principle” with Treasury and the USPS Board of Governors unanimously approved the agreement Tuesday.

DeJoy said both agencies will officially approve the agreement through loan documents that “will be jointly developed over the coming weeks.”

“Access to an additional $10 billion in borrowing authority will delay the approaching liquidity crisis.” DeJoy said. “The Postal Service, however, remains on an unsustainable path and we will continue to focus on improving operational efficiency and pursuing other reforms in order to put the Postal Service on a trajectory for long-term financial stability.”

The USPS Board of Governors will hold its next public meeting Aug. 7.

Neither agency has publicly disclosed the terms and conditions of the loan. President Donald Trump warned in April that his administration wouldn’t authorize the $10 billion loan unless USPS agreed to raise its package and shipping rates for e-commerce companies like Amazon by “approximately four times.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said his agency would seek “certain criteria for a postal reform program as part of the loan.” He said a surge in package delivery during the coronavirus pandemic means USPS wouldn’t need the $10 billion loan.

“While the USPS is able to fund its operating expenses without additional borrowing at this time, we are pleased to have reached an agreement on the material terms and conditions of a loan, should the need arise,” Mnuchin said Wednesday.

Mnuchin said he will continue to work with DeJoy to “fulfill the President’s goal of establishing a sustainable business model under which USPS can continue to provide necessary mail service for all Americans, without shifting costs to taxpayers.”

Over the past few weeks, the Postal Service has rolled out operational changes aimed at reducing overtime and transportation costs. Internal memos prohibit late or extra trips to deliver mail, and directs mail carriers to start their delivery routes on time every day.

Because of some of these changes, one USPS memo states employees may see “mail left behind or mail on the workroom floor” or in processing and distribution centers — a change “that may be difficult for some employees.” However, the agency said these delays would be temporary.