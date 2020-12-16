Trending:
Census Bureau count follow ups hurt by pandemic

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
December 16, 2020 2:32 pm
The COVID-19 pandemic made a hash out of the Census Bureau’s plan for field operations. Ultimately it has less time to do the work of following up in person with people who didn’t mail in their questionnaires or answer online. And now it has less time than planned to do the data processing in order to deliver the final count on time. That means the data quality is at risk. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got more from the managing director for strategic issues at the Government Accountability Office, Chris Mihm.

Tom Temin

