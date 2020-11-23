GAO may have saved the government even more money

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 23, 2020 1:00 pm
By the reckoning of the Government Accountability Office, over the last two decades it has saved the government more than $1 trillion and recommended 25,000 improvements. Our guest has analyzed 21 years of GAO annual reports and finds the congressional agency may be a little too modest. With more, the director of cyber and national security at the Lincoln Network, Dan Lips, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

