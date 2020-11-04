On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
VA needs better data to serve increasing LGBTQ+ veterans, GAO says

By Amelia Brust @abrustWFED
November 4, 2020 8:14 am
The veterans population, thanks to changes in military policy and what may have occurred after military life, has growing numbers of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Now the Department of Veterans Affairs is urged to improve its data collection to help it better meet the needs of such veterans. The director of health care issues at the Government Accountability Office, Debra Draper, had more information on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

