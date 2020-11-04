VA needs better data to serve increasing LGBTQ+ veterans, GAO says

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The veterans population, thanks to changes in military policy and what may have occurred after military life, has growing numbers of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Now the Department of Veterans Affairs is urged to improve its data collection to help it better meet the needs of such veterans. The director of health care issues at the Government Accountability Office, Debra Draper, had more information on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.