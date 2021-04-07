On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
GAO says mortgage finance giants lack diversity at managerial levels

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 7, 2021 9:56 am
The financial services industry, at least from a management perspective, isn’t all that diverse. That’s true of government-chartered Federal Home Loan Banks, and the supervised Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage finance giants – known as the enterprises. They’re all the subject of a recent look-see by the Government Accountability Office. For highlights, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the GAO’s Managing Director for financial markets and community investment issues, Daniel Garcia-Diaz.

