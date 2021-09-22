On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Virtual immigration hearings during COVID could have gone better, GAO says

September 22, 2021 7:29 am
The pandemic created big challenges for the nation’s immigration courts, which are used to doing business in person. But according to the Government Accountability Office, DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, the agency that runs the courts, could have done a better job adapting to virtual. Inconsistent policies and a lack of stakeholder engagement made things more difficult than they needed to be. Rebecca Gambler is director of Homeland Security and Justice Issues at GAO. She talked with about their findings with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

