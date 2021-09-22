Virtual immigration hearings during COVID could have gone better, GAO says

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The pandemic created big challenges for the nation’s immigration courts, which are used to doing business in person. But according to the Government Accountability Office, DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, the agency that runs the courts, could have done a better job adapting to virtual. Inconsistent policies and a lack of stakeholder engagement made things more difficult than they needed to be. Rebecca Gambler is director of Homeland Security and Justice Issues at GAO. She talked with about their findings with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.