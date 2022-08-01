On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Amtower Off-Center

The power of Positive Intelligence

August 1, 2022 7:12 am
< a min read
      

Retired Naval officer and contracting officer Emily Harman joined host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center for a wide-ranging discussion of her post-Navy experiences, especially those involving self-awareness and developing positive mindsets.

Topics included:

Why and how Harman decided to pursue a coaching career after her Naval service;
The personal experiences that led to Positive Intelligence and Shirzad Chamine’s training program;
How positive intelligence can strengthen your mental fitness; and
...

READ MORE

Retired Naval officer and contracting officer Emily Harman joined host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center for a wide-ranging discussion of her post-Navy experiences, especially those involving self-awareness and developing positive mindsets.

Emily Harman

Topics included:

  • Why and how Harman decided to pursue a coaching career after her Naval service;
  • The personal experiences that led to Positive Intelligence and Shirzad Chamine’s training program;
  • How positive intelligence can strengthen your mental fitness; and
  • How positive intelligence can fit in GovCon for both contractors and federal employees.
      

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Amtower Off-Center Contracting Contracts/Awards Emily Harman GovCon Management Mark Amtower Positive Intelligence Radio Interviews

Amtower Off Center

MONDAYS at Noon

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, the show highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Follow Mark on Twitter. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|7 EANGUS 51ST Annual Conference 2022
8|7 Eighteenth Symposium on Usable Privacy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories