The power of Positive Intelligence

Retired Naval officer and contracting officer Emily Harman joined host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center for a wide-ranging discussion of her post-Navy experiences, especially those involving self-awareness and developing positive mindsets.
Topics included:
Why and how Harman decided to pursue a coaching career after her Naval service; The personal experiences that led to Positive Intelligence and Shirzad Chamine’s training program; How positive intelligence can strengthen your mental fitness; and ...
Retired Naval officer and contracting officer Emily Harman joined host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center for a wide-ranging discussion of her post-Navy experiences, especially those involving self-awareness and developing positive mindsets.
Topics included:
Why and how Harman decided to pursue a coaching career after her Naval service;
The personal experiences that led to Positive Intelligence and Shirzad Chamine’s training program;
How positive intelligence can strengthen your mental fitness; and
How positive intelligence can fit in GovCon for both contractors and federal employees.
Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, the show highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Follow Mark on Twitter. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.