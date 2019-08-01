Listen Live Sports

Budget, debt deal clears Senate, heads to Trump

August 1, 2019 12:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan budget and debt deal has passed the Senate and is heading to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

Thursday’s vote addressed a worrisome set of Washington deadlines as Trump’s allies and adversaries set aside ideology in exchange for relative fiscal peace and stability.

The measure would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all its bills and would set an overall $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress annually. It also would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October and automatic spending cuts.

But a tea party senator, Rand Paul (R-Ky.), said the legislation really is a spectacular failure because it will add hundreds of billions of dollars to the country’s spiraling debt.

Trump and his Senate GOP allies were relying on a lot of Democratic votes to propel a hard-won budget and debt deal to the finish line.

