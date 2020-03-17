NASCIO cancels midyear conference amid coronavirus pandemic

For only the second time in my 30 year association with the group, a National Association of State Chief Information Officers conference has been canceled. The previous one was in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Thus ends one of the saddest St. Patrick’s Days in my lifetime.

Per NASCIO’s announcement:

LEXINGTON, Ky., Tuesday, March 17, 2020—In accordance with the recent executive order by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and CDC guidance that all events over 50 people in the next eight weeks be cancelled, the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) is cancelling its Midyear Conference. The conference was scheduled to be held May 3-5 in National Harbor, MD. The safety and health of our members is of the utmost importance to NASCIO and, although the cancellation is disappointing, it is absolutely necessary.

