OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

Six months after taking on the deputy federal chief information officer role on an acting basis, Drew Myklegard is permanent.

The Office of Management and Budget confirmed it will remove Myklegard’s acting title.

“The Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer is a key player in driving progress on the President’s Management Agenda, Cybersecurity and Customer Experience Executive Orders, and in supporting agencies’ on their IT modernization journeys,” Clare Martorana, federal CIO said in a statement. “This ambitious agenda calls for a deputy federal CIO who has deployed secure, modern products and services that meet today’s expectations and can scale digital service delivery best practices across the federal enterprise. We’re excited to have Drew Myklegard step into the role of deputy federal CIO and look forward to his leadership in delivering a better government to the American people through technology.”

He replaces Maria Roat, who retired March after almost two years in the position.

Myklegard took over as acting federal deputy CIO in April.

He came to OMB in late 2021 as the new associate deputy federal CIO, a new position in the office after spending the previous eight years at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He was VA’s executive director of product engineering, leading the agency’s digital transformation efforts focused on the adoption of commercial software and cloud services, data and analytics and API platform engineering.

He also is a member of the Army Reserve working in the intelligence and operations area for more than six years.

As deputy federal CIO, Myklegard will have to focus on building relationships across the federal community and within OMB. He will need to bring agency CIOs together to work on enterprise-wide initiatives and challenges.

Myklegard becomes the sixth person to hold the title and role of deputy federal CIO, joining Tim Young, Lisa Schlosser, Mike Howell, Margie Graves and Maria Roat.

“Drew has been helping lead the OFCIO for a while now, and we are thrilled to see him named as the permanent Deputy Federal CIO,” said Ross Nodurft, executive director of the Alliance for Digital Innovation, an industry association. “His experience coupled with his steady hand will be critical in shaping the policies and budgeting processes that will drive IT modernization, improvements to customer experience and adoption of zero trust architectures across the government. ADI looks forward to partnering with Drew and his team on efforts to bring modern, cloud based commercial solutions to our agency enterprises.”

FedScoop first reported Myklegard’s permanent status.