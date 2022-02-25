Dispelling myths in the federal use of open source software

Technology modernization is a national priority and is only possible through adoption of cloud

native technologies. The pandemic accelerated this trend, particularly in the private sector,

which readily embraced the idea of distributed workforces, but the government is not far behind.

As more entities realize the benefits of cloud native technologies — security, reliability, cost

reduction and flexibility — it becomes more commonplace.

And it’s critical to understand that there cannot be a conversation about building and deploying

applications on cloud native technologies without also considering open source software (OSS),

since OSS components often function as the building blocks of these technologies.

In 2016, the Obama administration introduced a Federal Source Code Policy, establishing a

standard for and supporting OSS, touting the collaborative benefits. The policy includes “a pilot

program that requires agencies, when commissioning new custom software, to release at least

20% of new custom-developed code as open source for three years.”

There are highly varying levels of compliance with the policy across the government. Some

agencies are fully compliant with the policy, such as the departments of Energy and

Transportation, NASA, and the General Services Administration. Others are partially compliant,

and some are non-compliant.

Recognizing that taking a new approach to technology implementation always comes with new

boxes to check and learning curves, addressing a few myths about open source will increase

understanding as the government continues to prioritize it.

Myth #1: OSS comes with more risk than proprietary software.

Historically, much of the criticism about OSS relates to the open nature of the source code and

perceived lack of support in maintaining it. The assumption has been that this puts an

organization at risk, both from potential vulnerabilities and software bugs. However, any time an

organization implements a new tool, either open source or proprietary, rather than developing it

in-house, it is accepting a certain level of risk.

Just in the past year, major vulnerabilities in proprietary software have had catastrophic effects

across commercial and government organizations alike. Malicious actors go to great lengths to

compromise applications and cloud systems, whether the source code is publicly available or

not. This is why implementing security best practices, such as vulnerability management,

access control enforcement and network security is ideal. To secure cloud native applications,

many agencies are moving to a DevSecOps model that focuses on integrating security practices

— like vulnerability management — into the development and deployment phases.

There are also many tools that help with every part of the vetting process, such as scanning

code and Docker container images to check for vulnerabilities. Many of these vulnerability

scanners can integrate with current tech stacks and can be implemented quickly.

As OSS adoption has gained steam in recent years, it has fostered greater collaboration and

support for open source projects. Many have substantial communities providing financial support, contributing code, and helping to identify and resolve software vulnerabilities and bugs.

It is not uncommon to see OSS projects running bounty programs to ensure issues with code are found and fixed quickly. In other cases, open source projects are maintained primarily by commercial entities that invest significant time and resources into maintaining the software just as they do their proprietary products.

In 2016, the General Services Administration launched Code.gov , a government-supported

GitHub-style repository that enables government agencies to take advantage of OSS. The

platform helps agency partners and developers reduce code spend and increase software

quality by promoting code reuse and educating and connecting the open source community.

This effort continues to have an impact on the use of OSS across sectors by encouraging its

This effort continues to have an impact on the use of OSS across sectors by encouraging its

use and driving greater innovation in government software. Myth #2: Open source isn't mature. Open source has been in existence longer than many realize. The concept of publicly available

and usable code was termed “open source” in 1998 when the trademark process began. Often,

open source projects receive frequent contributions, thanks to the growing OSS developer

community. The more active an open source community, and the larger it is, the more mature

the community projects will be. Similarly, the more that open source is used commercially, the

more mature it becomes. Open source projects backed by knowledgeable maintainers or

companies with a vested interest come with an expected level of quality and dedication of

resources. Ample deployment in the private sector has allowed these maintainers to hone

valuable features and build robust tools that serve a variety of needs, and public sector

organizations can benefit from this maturity. Myth #3: Open source is for enterprise only, not the government. While it is true that many of the leaders in OSS hail from major enterprises and innovators, such

as Google or Facebook, open source is not just for the private sector. There are many benefits

to government use, and there are many government-backed open source initiatives. OSS can

be a value-add for the federal government because its open nature allows it to be shared and

reused across agencies, which is important for collaboration as well as budgetary

considerations. Without the need for significant monetary investment, and with taxpayer dollars

at stake, open source is a financially responsible solution. The opportunity to work with

innovative, open source software and tools can also be appealing to developers, which helps

with recruitment efforts in an already challenging talent market. Because the nature of OSS is collaborative, most software is built to integrate with other tools in

the broader ecosystem. This provides flexibility across the stack and allows agencies to build a

stack based on tools that fit very specific needs. There are many open source initiatives already in the federal government. GSA’s open source

policy includes GSA’s in-house 18F team dedicated to digital solutions as a resource that

promotes the use of open source software, helping both civilian and military agencies. And the

aforementioned Code.gov includes tutorials for how to procure software and how to inventory

code. As the federal administration continues to advance modernization through cloud native

technologies, open source will be key to success. Agencies s hould overcome misconceptions in order to take advantage of the benefits that OSS offers. As a result, government IT departments