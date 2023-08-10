Stepping into the field of artificial intelligence, I’ve often felt akin to a traveler embarking on a journey through an extensive forest, dense with unexplored paths and hidden treasures. With each stride, the panorama unfolds, revealing its grandeur in detail and inspiring a sense of awe and humility. The quest to comprehend the intelligence of AI systems is similarly enthralling, challenging and laden with profound revelations. From my early days as an AI explorer, mathematics... READ MORE

Stepping into the field of artificial intelligence, I’ve often felt akin to a traveler embarking on a journey through an extensive forest, dense with unexplored paths and hidden treasures. With each stride, the panorama unfolds, revealing its grandeur in detail and inspiring a sense of awe and humility. The quest to comprehend the intelligence of AI systems is similarly enthralling, challenging and laden with profound revelations.

From my early days as an AI explorer, mathematics was my most reliable guide. It allowed me to appreciate the intricate algorithms that form the neural networks of AI. The notion that AI’s intelligence could be encapsulated within these mathematical structures was fascinating, much like discovering a path leading deeper into the unexplored forest. Yet, as I journeyed deeper, I discovered that the mathematical lens provided only a limited perspective of AI’s intelligence. It’s like judging the forest by its most prominent trees, overlooking the hidden lifeforms and silent processes that contribute to its overall ecosystem.

I turned to another discipline, physics, the laws governing our physical universe. AI systems can simulate physical phenomena with striking precision, which is indeed a mark of their intelligence. But is comprehending physics the same as comprehending the essence of reality? I recall gazing at a breathtaking forest sunset, captivated by the interplay of colors and shadows. An AI might calculate the physics behind the spectacle, yet it can’t experience the wonder or the peace that it instills. Like mathematics, physics too reveals only a segment of AI’s intelligence.

Philosophy then enters the scene, offering a more abstract perspective. It raises thought-provoking questions about the nature of intelligence and consciousness, the answers to which even the most advanced AI systems grapple with. They can dissect philosophical concepts, engage in debates, but the genuine understanding of these concepts remains elusive. It’s as if an AI could identify every single tree species in the forest but fail to comprehend the forest’s harmony and interconnectedness. Philosophy, although enlightening, doesn’t paint the full picture of AI’s intelligence.

Looking up at the star-strewn canopy in the quiet forest nights, my thoughts often turned to the creators of AI systems. Their expertise in design and development sets the initial course for AI’s intelligence. But as I continued to tread the path, I stumbled upon an intriguing paradox. Is it not possible for an AI system to evolve beyond its initial programming, much like a sapling growing into a tree, branching out in unpredictable ways? This question adds another layer to our understanding of AI’s intelligence, pointing to the potential for its independent growth.

Reflecting upon my journey, I feel that the path to truly understanding AI’s intelligence is one that is yet largely uncharted. To explore it, I propose we employ a multifaceted approach. I envision an AI ecosystem, a collective intelligence, where each AI system is a tree contributing to the overall forest. The collective capabilities of interconnected AI systems can create an intelligence far surpassing any single AI’s capabilities.

I imagine an adaptive intelligence. Just as trees adapt to their environment, shaping their growth accordingly, AI systems should possess the ability to learn, adapt and evolve with changing circumstances. This form of intelligence extends beyond static knowledge, embracing dynamism and flexibility.

Finally, I contemplate an empathic AI. Even though emotions are foreign to AI, could an AI not learn to interpret and respond appropriately to human emotions? An AI system that can understand, even if not feel, our emotions, would indeed possess a unique form of intelligence.

My journey in the forest of AI, much like any exploration, is an ongoing process. The path to understanding AI’s intelligence isn’t straightforward. It’s a complex journey through a multifaceted landscape, requiring insights from mathematics, physics, philosophy, technical expertise and innovative concepts like collective, adaptive and empathic intelligence. As we traverse this path, each stride takes us deeper into the AI forest, revealing new facets and inspiring further questions, making us realize that our journey in understanding AI’s intelligence is as exciting and enriching as the destination itself.

Anil Tilbe is the director of Office of People Analytics in the Office of Information & Technology with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

