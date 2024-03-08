In Memory of Marcia Madsen

It is with heavy hearts that the staff and members of The Coalition for Government Procurement mourn the passing of our dear friend Marcia Madsen.

This column was originally published on Roger Waldron’s blog at The Coalition for Government Procurement and was republished here with permission from the author.

It is with heavy hearts that the staff and members of The Coalition for Government Procurement mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Marcia Madsen. Marcia built an outstanding career as a procurement lawyer, as evidenced by her numerous accolades and contributions to the government contracting community. She demonstrated repeatedly the ability to address a variety of complex issues of critical importance to the body of government contracts law that underpins efficient government operations.

Recognized as a well-respected leader and consummate professional across the procurement community, Marcia founded and led Mayer Brown’s US Government Contracts practice. As anyone who had the privilege to work with her can attest, her work ethic was legendary. Day or night, she was there for her clients, manifesting a level of dedication to which all lawyers should aspire. Among her long list of achievements include the Golden Eagle Award from the Court of Federal Claims, as well as appearances in the Washington Business Journal’s list of “Women Who Mean Business” and the National Law Journal’s list of “Washington’s Most Influential Women Lawyers.” The Coalition is grateful to have utilized Marcia’s skills and expertise over the years through our speaking engagements, trainings, and publications.

Equally impressive as her professional accomplishments, however, was Marcia’s unwavering commitment to helping those around her. She served as a dedicated mentor to many lawyers, including Coalition President Roger Waldron, helping them to navigate complex issues and advance their careers. Her kindness, compassion, and loyalty extended outside of the office, as well, which is why so many clients, colleagues, and others viewed her as a beloved friend.

Coalition President Roger Waldron shared the following statement:

“Marcia was my friend, and I am deeply saddened by her passing. She was a wise counselor, and without her, I would not be the person I am nor would I hold the position I now hold.

“I really got to know Marcia during our time serving on the Services Acquisition Reform Act (SARA) Acquisition Advisory Panel. As the Chairperson of the Panel, Marcia was the driving force behind the SARA Panel report that has helped shape and inform procurement operations to this day.

“Subsequently, Marcia recruited me to join the Government Contracts Practice at Mayer Brown, where her steadfast personal and professional support were invaluable to my successful transition from government to industry. After several years at Mayer Brown, Marcia’s advice was instrumental in my decision to become President of the Coalition for Government Procurement. Her friendship truly was life-changing for me, and I will forever be grateful for knowing and working with her.

“Marcia leaves behind a wonderful legacy that has shaped the law and the careers of so many in the legal profession. Notwithstanding her untimely passing, that legacy will continue to impact both those who knew her and those who will follow in her footsteps. I will miss her, and I know I speak for all here when I say our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.”

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.