Congress to separate continuing resolution talks with new coronavirus relief

September 8, 2020 12:09 pm
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The curtain opens on a Congress deeply divided, but you knew that already. Now the question is whether they’ll pass a budget for the year starting October 1. At least the the continuing resolution negotiations won’t get wrapped around the axle of a new pandemic response bill. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the outlook from Bloomberg Government congressional reporter Jack Fitzpatrick.

Tom Temin

