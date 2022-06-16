Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

A whistleblower office at the Department of Veterans Affairs once again faces the possibility of a significant restructuring, only a few years into its existence. Members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations are revisiting legislation that would eliminate the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection’s statutory authority to investigate whistleblower retaliation complaints. A discussion draft of the bill, if passed, would cease all of OAWP’s ongoing investigations of whistleblower retaliation.... READ MORE

A whistleblower office at the Department of Veterans Affairs once again faces the possibility of a significant restructuring, only a few years into its existence.

Members of the House Veterans Affairs Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations are revisiting legislation that would eliminate the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection’s statutory authority to investigate whistleblower retaliation complaints.

A discussion draft of the bill, if passed, would cease all of OAWP’s ongoing investigations of whistleblower retaliation. Instead, the Office of Special Counsel would take on this workload.

VA employees can already file whistleblower retaliation complaints with OSC.

The discussion draft of the bill would also give OAWP its own general counsel, which oversight and whistleblower advocacy groups claim would help the office maintain more independence from the rest of the agency.

OAWP today relies on VA’s general counsel to provide legal advice, but some members of the committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations said that arrangement creates a probable conflict of interest, because of the general counsel’s role of defending the VA from whistleblower allegations.

The bill would clarify some whistleblower protections, such as ensuring that senior agency employees that blow the whistle are protected. It would also clarify the scope of current training for VA employees regarding the rights and responsibilities of whistleblowers.

The subcommittee will hold a hearing Thursday morning on reforming OAWP and strengthening its independence. The subcommittee held similar hearings in 2019 and 2021.

“There’s this desire now to sort of look at what have we learned, what has the VA learned, since those two hearings,” a committee aide told Federal News Network.

OAWP on its website states that between this January and May, it has issued 11 disciplinary recommendations against VA senior leaders for misconduct or poor performance, and six disciplinary recommendations against senior leaders and supervisors for whistleblower retaliation.

Maryanne Donaghy, who currently leads OAWP, will testify publicly for the first time since her confirmation hearing. The Senate confirmed Donaghy for the job nearly a year ago.

Prior to leading OAWP, Donaghy established an inspector general’s office for Philadelphia’s school district and has previously served as a federal prosecutor, accountant and teacher.

The committee aide said it helps that there is a “different set of leadership that is more intent on helping us,” but said lawmakers still seek protections and protocols for OAWP that are not yet codified in law.

The committee will also hear from a panel of oversight nonprofits, including Whistleblowers of America, the Government Accountability Project and the Project on Government Oversight.

While no VA whistleblowers are slated to testify during Thursday’s hearing, the committee aide said that updates to whistleblower cases the committee has previously heard demonstrate the need for legislative changes.

“Those results have been inconsistent, and I think that’s concerning for us. Some of the individuals have had their cases settled, and they aren’t totally satisfied, but they got their jobs back. Some are still waiting, it’s been four years, and so the committee is very concerned about that,” the aide said.

The bill underscores the subcommittee’s frustration that the OAWP to date has not been the independent office within VA that lawmakers expected it to be when Congress passed the 2017 Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act.

“The past couple of years, we’ve seen OAWP stray away from its original mission, and it’s got this investigative function, which is largely duplicative since OSC already provides this,” the committee aide said.

The committee aide said because both OAWP and OSC currently have the authority to investigate whistleblower retaliation cases, and OSC can further enforce action through the now fully staffed Merit Systems Protection Board “it makes sense to remove the duplicative powers.”

The current discussion draft of the bill combines two bills previously considered by subcommittee members.

Subcommittee Chairman Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) last year led the draft bill that would give OAWP its own general counsel.

Subcommittee Ranking Member Tracey Mann (R-Kan.) led work on a second draft bill last year that would eliminate OAWP’s statutory authority to investigate allegations of senior leader misconduct and poor performance, as well as certain whistleblower retaliation complaints.

Previous OAWP leaders told the subcommittee at last year’s hearing that they’ve made progress since 2019, when the VA inspector general said the office failed to protect whistleblowers and often misinterpreted its statutory mission.

Former acting assistant secretary for the VA accountability office Hansel Cordeiro told the subcommittee last year that OAWP conducted roughly 350 investigations and issued 99 disciplinary recommendations since last April.

That includes 40 recommendations for senior leader misconduct, 29 for supervisor whistleblower retaliation and 30 non-disciplinary recommendations and corrective actions for whistleblowers.

Cordeiro said an increasing number of employees have made disclosures to OAWP in recent years, which he sees as a sign of growing trust with the VA accountability office.

But subcommittee members said it was “deeply concerning” that VA had taken disciplinary action against only half of the senior leaders and supervisors OAWP had flagged.