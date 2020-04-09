Listen Live Sports

Contracting hasn’t stopped so don’t expect protests to either

April 9, 2020 3:07 pm
 
Contracting is a big part of the federal response to the pandemic. So don’t expect protests to stop. For a bit of perspective, and our usual analysis of a recent case, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell.

