Federal contracts for coronavirus needs get money moving

Money is starting to flow via federal contracts on work related to taking on the coronavirus. And Bloomberg Government has compiled a list together with some guidance. For details, B-GOV’s Director of Contracts Dan Snyder joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

