Federal contracts for coronavirus needs get money moving

April 1, 2020 11:41 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Money is starting to flow via federal contracts on work related to taking on the coronavirus. And Bloomberg Government has compiled a list together with some guidance. For details, B-GOV’s Director of Contracts Dan Snyder joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

 

