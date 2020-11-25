On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
GSA challenged over blanket purchasing agreement for equipment

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 25, 2020 10:04 am
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

An old lesson had a new airing when a contractor challenged the set-up of a blanket purchasing agreement. The General Services Administration wanted to use a system of highest-technically ranked, and reasonable pricing for awarding equipment deals under the federal supply schedules. That’s a no-no, as Federal Drive with Tom Temin heared from procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell.

