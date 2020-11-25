GSA challenged over blanket purchasing agreement for equipment

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

An old lesson had a new airing when a contractor challenged the set-up of a blanket purchasing agreement. The General Services Administration wanted to use a system of highest-technically ranked, and reasonable pricing for awarding equipment deals under the federal supply schedules. That’s a no-no, as Federal Drive with Tom Temin heared from procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell.