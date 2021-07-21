On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Contracting

NITAAC Contract Guide

Federal News Network Staff
July 21, 2021 1:17 pm
< a min read
      

The National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition Assessment Center (NITAAC) runs three government-wide acquisition contracts, is one of three providers of governmentwide strategic solutions (GSS) for laptops, desktops and accessories under the category management initiative, and provides assisted acquisition services. Over the last decade, NITAAC awarded more than $35 billion in task and delivery orders. In 2021, NITAAC is running the competition for CIO-SP4, which is the next generation GWAC for IT services and software. The 10-year contract has a $50 billion ceiling per awardee and should be awarded in early calendar year 2022.

Federal News Network discussed the latest trends and opportunities in federal contracting with NITAAC acting director and associate director for the office of logistics and acquisition operations at NIH Brian Goodger, NITAAC deputy director Ricky Clark and Erin Flynn Pacifico, a contracting officer on NITAAC assisted acquisitions.

Related Topics
Acquisition All News Brian Goodger CIO-CS CIO-SP3 CIO-SP3 small business CIO-SP4 Contracting Contracts/Awards Erin Pacifico Flynn governmentwide strategic solutions GWAC IDIQ IT Modernization National Institutes of Health NITAAC Ricky Clark Technology

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center