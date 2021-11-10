Researchers at CMU say federal procurement could be more competitive

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have concluded the federal procurement system isn’t nearly as competitive as it should or could be. That’s because many solicitations end up with only one bidder, or there’s no competition in the first place. For more on what they looked at and what they found, Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked to Karam Kang, one of the project’s co-authors and an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University.