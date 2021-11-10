On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Researchers at CMU say federal procurement could be more competitive

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 10, 2021 11:22 am
< a min read
      

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have concluded the federal procurement system isn’t nearly as competitive as it should or could be. That’s because many solicitations end up with only one bidder, or there’s no competition in the first place. For more on what they looked at and what they found, Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked to Karam Kang, one of the project’s co-authors and an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Topics
Acquisition All News Carnegie Mellon University Contracting Federal Drive Karam Kang Tom Temin

