For contractors, the unthinkable is on the table: A year-long continuing resolution

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The world of procurement the last week has been dropped into a blender. A year-long continuing resolution is now a distinct possibility. The Defense Department has upended the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program. And other transaction authority buys are spreading like wildfire. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got an assessment from federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen.