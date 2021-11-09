On Air: Panel Discussions
For contractors, the unthinkable is on the table: A year-long continuing resolution

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 9, 2021 12:05 pm
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The world of procurement the last week has been dropped into a blender. A year-long continuing resolution is now a distinct possibility. The Defense Department has upended the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program. And other transaction authority buys are spreading like wildfire. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got an assessment from federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

