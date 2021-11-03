On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
More DoD contracting dollars are going to shrinking pool of small businesses

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 3, 2021 8:15 am
The Defense Department has been steadily increasing the number of contracting dollars it directs to small business. But the number of small businesses it works with is dropping. For the Government Accountability Office, that indicates a need to better coordinate the department’s many efforts to promote small business. The Federal Drive with Tom Temin got more from the GAO’s director of financial markets and community investment issues, Bill Shear.

