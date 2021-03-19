On Air: Business of Government Hour
Conversations on Healthcare
Dr. Michael Osterholm says variants will cause more havoc

March 19, 2021 12:35 pm
This content is provided by Community Health Center, Inc.

This week hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter speak with Dr. Michael Osterholm, renowned pandemic expert and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. A recent advisor to President Biden’s transition team, Dr. Osterholm warns of another COVID-19 surge on the horizon as the more contagious UK variant, which is causing more lockdowns across Europe, is becoming the dominant strain in the US. He says vaccination rates must be accelerated, and that more equitable distribution of vaccines around the world will be the only way to get the pandemic fully under control.

