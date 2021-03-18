On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Conversations on Healthcare
Conversations on Healthcare

Dr. Rick Bright to lead bold pandemic preparedness initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation

March 18, 2021 9:39 am
< a min read
      

This content is provided by Community Health Center, Inc.

This week, hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter speak with Dr. Rick Bright, Sr. Vice President for Pandemic Preparedness and Response at The Rockefeller Foundation, former chief of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) at HHS, and member of the Biden Transition Team on COVID-19. Dr. Bright is launching a new pandemic preparedness initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation, creating the first-of-its-kind national and global pandemic surveillance infrastructure to alert governments around the world about emerging pandemic threats. Dr. Bright resigned his post at BARDA after filing a whistleblower complaint against the previous administration for mishandling of the pandemic response.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Community Health Center Inc Conversations on Healthcare Conversations on Healthcare Federal Insights Margaret Flinter Mark Masselli Radio Interviews Rick Bright

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Another first: Perseverance captures the sounds of driving on Mars