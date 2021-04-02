On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Conversations on Health Care
Conversations on Health Care

Biden COVID transition team advisor Dr. Celine Gounder on the race against variants

April 2, 2021 3:41 pm
< a min read
      

This content is provided by Community Health Center, Inc.

This week, hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter speak with renowned infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder, who served as a COVID advisor on the Biden transition team. Dr. Gounder says we are in a race between vaccinations and the variants driving coronavirus infections in the US and around the world. She warns that we must scale up our genomic surveillance of the variants as they pose a continued threat to containment of the pandemic.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Celine Gounder Community Health Center Inc Conversations on Health Care Conversations on Health Care Federal Insights Margaret Flinter Mark Masselli Radio Interviews

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
4|2 Practical Ransomware Protections for...
4|6 Visualizing Enterprise Network Posture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA