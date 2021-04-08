On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Conversations on Health Care
White House Vaccinations Chief Dr. Bechara Choucair on the road to vaccinating America

April 8, 2021 1:00 pm
This content is provided by Community Health Center, Inc.

This week, hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter speak with Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccinations Coordinator. Dr. Choucair discusses the remarkable pace of vaccine distribution in recent weeks, and the Biden Administration’s plans to deliver 200 million vaccines in 100 days. He addresses the challenges at vaccine production facilities, the impact of the American Rescue Plan on efforts to scale up vaccine production and delivery, as well as the important role played by community health centers to address the health needs the most vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.

