Effects of Trans Bans on LGBTQ+ Health Care: “State of Emergency”

This content is provided by Community Health Center, Inc.

Two of the leading and most influential experts in LGBTQ+ health issues join “Conversations on Health Care” to discuss what the Human Rights Campaign calls its community’s “state of emergency.”

Dr. Marwan Haddad is the immediate past chair of the HIV Medicine Association and the medical director at the Center for Key Populations at Community Health Center, Inc.

Dr. Carl Streed is the president-elect of the US Professional Association for Transgender Health and the research lead for the GenderCare Center at Boston Medical Center.

They go into detail with hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter about the existing research and approach to evidence-based gender-affirming care for youth, which is supported by the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics.

