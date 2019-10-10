Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Cyber Chat
 
...

Reshaping how cybersecurity is delivered

October 10, 2019 4:19 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Chad Sheridan has always been a voice for the customer. Over the past few years, he has morphed into an evangelist on how the government should deliver services to citizens and government customers.

On this edition of Cyber Chat, host Sean Kelley sits down with Sheridan to discuss his new role as Chief, Service Delivery and Operations at USDA-Farm Production and Conservation Business Center and what that means for cybersecurity.

“This whole thing stemmed about as the consolidation at USDA,” Sheridan said. “We took the organization and brought it together to serve the business center, which has consolidated all the back-office functions like finance, HR, budget, etc. We are part of that business center serving all three agencies and the people of the business center.”

Advertisement

Sherian said part of his job is to operationalize USDA cybersecurity and support the Chief Information Security Officer, even though cybersecurity is managed by a different part of the organization. The CISO is dependent on Sheridan and his staff to ensure patches and updates are applied and that systems are built secure before deployed into the environment.

Sheridan said [the government] needs cybersecurity professionals that look outward and want to understand the business of those they support.

“CISOs need a broader base of knowledge and understanding of what the pain points are for running an organization … It’s no different than the journey we’ve made as (IT) operations professionals,” Sheridan said.

As for the future of cybersecurity? Sheridan said IT consumerization will drive it.

“The reality of the way the world has really hit the government and what I mean by that is the expectations of rapid delivery, rapid innovation and agility are hitting us with force.“

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agriculture Department All News Chad Sheridan Cyber Chat Cybersecurity Radio Interviews Technology

CYBER CHAT

FRIDAYS at 10:30 A.M.

Cyber Chat with Sean Kelley is a monthly show featuring interviews with experts in IT and Information Security discussing the latest trends and hottest cyber topics and challenges impacting the federal community. Subscribe on iTunes or PodcastOne.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign