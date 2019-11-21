Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
Cybersecurity
 
...

CISA cyber official headed for private sector

November 21, 2019 12:27 pm
 
2 min read
      

Jeanette Manfra, the assistant director for cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is leaving her post at the end of the year for the private sector, according to a CISA official.

Manfra’s agency played a key part in the Office of Management and Budget’s Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) policy released in September, which enhanced the federal government’s flexibility in using cloud services and modern security capabilities.

Manfra confirmed the news on her Twitter account:

Her agency worked closely with OMB in formulating key policy priorities and implementation guidance for the new TIC, which rescinded several policies that dated back to as early as 2007 in some cases.

With Manfra at the helm, CISA has also spearheaded the development of best practices for securely sharing threat information.

In her current post, Manfra leads the DHS mission of protecting and strengthening the nation’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Manfra didn’t respond to a LinkedIn message requesting comment. It is unclear what her next role will be.

Richard Driggers currently serves as CISA’s deputy assistant director for cybersecurity.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Previously, Manfra was assistant secretary for the Office of Cybersecurity and Communications for DHS’ National Protection and Programs Directorate before the agency became known as CISA on Nov. 16, 2018, according to her bio, the same date Manfra assumed her current role.

Manfra had also worked as acting deputy under secretary for cybersecurity and director for strategy, policy, and plans for NPPD.

CyberScoop first reported news of Manfra’s upcoming career change.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brian Bradley

Brian Bradley is digital editor at Federal News Network.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News CISA Cloud Computing Cybersecurity DHS leadership Hiring/Retention IT Modernization Jeanette Manfra Management Office of Management and Budget People Richard Driggers Technology Trusted Internet Connections Workforce

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|20 Combat Systems Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Support Activity volunteers work at the amphitheater in Italy

Today in History

1969: Occupation of Alcatraz begins