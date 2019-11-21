CISA cyber official headed for private sector

Jeanette Manfra, the assistant director for cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is leaving her post at the end of the year for the private sector, according to a CISA official.

Manfra’s agency played a key part in the Office of Management and Budget’s Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) policy released in September, which enhanced the federal government’s flexibility in using cloud services and modern security capabilities.

Manfra confirmed the news on her Twitter account:

Her agency worked closely with OMB in formulating key policy priorities and implementation guidance for the new TIC, which rescinded several policies that dated back to as early as 2007 in some cases.

With Manfra at the helm, CISA has also spearheaded the development of best practices for securely sharing threat information.

In her current post, Manfra leads the DHS mission of protecting and strengthening the nation’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Manfra didn’t respond to a LinkedIn message requesting comment. It is unclear what her next role will be.

Richard Driggers currently serves as CISA’s deputy assistant director for cybersecurity.

Previously, Manfra was assistant secretary for the Office of Cybersecurity and Communications for DHS’ National Protection and Programs Directorate before the agency became known as CISA on Nov. 16, 2018, according to her bio, the same date Manfra assumed her current role.

Manfra had also worked as acting deputy under secretary for cybersecurity and director for strategy, policy, and plans for NPPD.

CyberScoop first reported news of Manfra’s upcoming career change.

