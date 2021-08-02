When ransomware attacks US infrastructure, it’s tricky to know when to return fire

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With ransomware from Russia threatening U.S. critical infrastructure the question heard more and more is should the U.S. Cyber Command shoot back? Jason Healy says yes, but only under certain, carefully defined conditions. He is a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s School for International and Public Affairs, and he spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more insight.