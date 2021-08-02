On Air: For Your Benefit
When ransomware attacks US infrastructure, it’s tricky to know when to return fire

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 2, 2021 8:22 am
With ransomware from Russia threatening U.S. critical infrastructure the question heard more and more is should the U.S. Cyber Command shoot back? Jason Healy says yes, but only under certain, carefully defined conditions. He is a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s School for International and Public Affairs, and he spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more insight.

