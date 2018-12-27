Agency cuts and boosted spending: 10 biggest stories from DoD in 2018

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. “House proposal would eliminate DISA, 6 other agencies to save money in DoD”
In April, House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry attempted to take an ax to seven Defense Department agencies as part of a broader cut to save least $25 billion to reinvest back into the Pentagon. The plan would have cut DoD’s so-called “Fourth Estate” by 25 percent by 2021.
Amelia Brust is a digital editor of Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED