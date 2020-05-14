The DoD CMO is dead, long live these three other options

The Defense Department and Congress were hoping for transformational change with the creation of a high-ranking chief management officer to oversee to the way the Pentagon runs its management practices. In the end, it didn’t get that, but an influential advisory board thinks there are some ways to make a real impact on overhauling the business processes in the department.

A report from the Defense Business Board lays out three options its members think will drive DoD to function more on par with near peer competitors like China when it comes to management and budget.

“There is no silver bullet,” Arnold Punaro, a member of the board, told Federal News Network. “There are advantages and disadvantages to every option.”

However, the board thought the three options it laid out for Defense Secretary Mark Esper were better than a CMO office that fails at its congressionally-mandated responsibilities. The board came to that conclusion through more than 90 interviews with DoD officials and analysis of CMO tasks and best practices.

One option is to redesignate the CMO as the principal defense undersecretary for business transformation.

“This person would end up being the deputy chief operating officer focusing solely on business transformation,” Punaro said. “All these other CMO duties would be moved back to the people that used to have responsibility for them.”

Punaro said the disadvantage is that is the kind of construct the CMO was under when it started in 2008 and was not successful in the timeframe it had to work.

Another option is to create two deputy defense secretaries — one focused on policy and strategy, and the other on resources and management. The latter would tackle business transformation.

The Government Accountability Office has long favored this approach.

“The disadvantage is you break up what’s been a very successful approach in the department to decision making, which is the duality of the defense secretary and deputy defense secretary as a unified body,” Punaro said. “What you could end up with is the defense secretary having to referee between resources and policy, whereas now you don’t have that problem.”

The final option is to beef up the deputy defense secretary role and giving more resources to the chief information officer, the Joint Staff’s force structure, resources and assessments directorate. The hope is to keep decisions within the normal “battle rhythm” of the department, Punaro said.

The disadvantage is the deputy defense secretary would have to focus more inward on the management and use the undersecretary for policy for more interagency activities.

Punaro said the board decided to give DoD the three options so leadership could decide which options fit the organizational structure best.

The board found the CMO didn’t deliver on its mission of business transformation, mostly not because of the failings of any of its leaders, but because it lacked the authority to drive change. The authors noted that unlike the CMOs of the military services — the undersecretaries — the DoD CMO doesn’t control people, budgets or data. Without that, “DoD culture ‘ignores’ or ‘waits out’ transformational or budgetary changes,” they wrote.

“[Military service and agency] leaders often choose to not fully comply with transformative efforts, as the CMO has no leverage to compel their compliance or sometimes even their participation,” according to a summary of the report. “Only the deputy secretary of Defense can create compliance in reform for considerations elsewhere.”

Punaro said he was willing to admit the CMO position was doomed from the beginning.

“The department never really accepted it and set it up for success,” he said. “The organizational structure has not worked and the culture doesn’t support it.”