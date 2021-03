Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Marine Corps’ bid to replace its heavy lift helicopter is running into heavy downdrafts. Dubbed the CH-53K, the chopper is 15 years into development. Yet it still has technical problems and costs spinning out of control like a loose rotor blade. For the latest details, the director of the contracting and national security acquisitions team at the Government Accountability Office, Jon Ludwigson, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.