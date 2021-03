Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Coast Guard is in the midst of updating lots of things, its fleet of ships and cutters, its health records system. Coasties are also part way through an overhaul of business practices and the supporting financial management system. For an update Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Coast Guard’s chief financial officer, Rear Admiral Mark Fedor.