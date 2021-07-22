House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

A House Armed Services Committee task force will release legislative proposals today that would require the Pentagon to treat supply chain security as a “strategic priority” and identify a plan to wean itself off key materials sourced from China, according to a draft of the recommendations obtained by Federal News Network.

The committee’s “Defense Critical Supply Chain Task Force” final report will include six major legislative recommendations for inclusion in the fiscal year 2022 defense policy bill. They include a requirement for the Defense Department to have a “department-wide risk assessment strategy and system for continuous monitoring, assessing, and mitigating risk in the defense supply chain,” according to the draft.

DoD should also be required to “employ commercially available tools to map the defense supply chain within one year of enactment,” according to the report.

The task force is also recommending a statutory requirement “to identify supplies and

materials for major end items that come from adversarial nations and implement a plan to

reduce reliance on those nations,” according to the document.

“The defense supply chain presents a national security risk: a significant amount of material in the Defense Industrial Base is sole-sourced from the People’s Republic of China,” it states. “With the requirement for a strategic framework and illuminating the supply chain, the Department must use this information to work with industry, allies and partner nations to lessen the reliance on the People’s Republic of China.”

The United States relies on Chinese sources for key materials including printed circuit boards, machine tools and rare earth materials, according to DoD’s 2020 industrial capabilities report. China is also investing in key technologies like microelectronics production.

The task force will offer a distinct recommendation for rare earth elements, according to the draft, by requiring the Pentagon to work closely with the departments of Energy and Interior on rare earths research and development.

The task force further addresses the decline in manufacturing and associated trade skills, as it warns any work on supply chain resiliency “will falter” without a workforce plan. The task force will recommend a requirement for the Pentagon to set up a “coalition among industry groups representing defense industrial base contractors, education partners, organizations providing workforce training and development, and other federal partners to focus on career development within manufacturing fields and other areas necessary to secure critical supply chains.”

The group also wants to bring U.S. allies into the fold by raising the stature of the National Technology and Industrial Base (NTIB), according to the draft report. The NTIB includes dual-use research and development activities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The draft includes a recommendation to “emphasize the value of broad collaboration” with NTIB allies, expanding it beyond acquisition to serve as “a test bed for closer international cooperation and supply chain resiliency.” The proposal would also urge DoD to “harmonize” supply chain policies with the NTIB countries.

The draft report also includes additional recommendations for DoD and the White House on issues like reforming the Defense Production Act and updating the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The Biden administration has also launched a series of supply chain initiatives in recent months aimed at reducing risks in sectors like critical minerals, semiconductors, high-capacity batteries, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

“The task force members identified large amounts of common ground with the findings and recommendations in these intensive reviews and believe that the complementary executive and legislative efforts will generate successful outcomes,” the draft states.

The task force is led by Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who both have said their work is highly motivated by experiencing supply shortages during COVID-19, when U.S. workers had to scramble to find key items like personal protective equipment.

“Over the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that US supply

chains have firmly established themselves as an issue of both economic security and national

security,” the draft report states. “Late night calls in search of masks for our nurses, hand sanitizer for our citizens, and microchips for our automakers laid bare these vulnerabilities in the commercial sector.”

The House Armed Services Committee begins marking up the FY-22 defense authorization bill next week.