Mike Malaret serves as the Veritas Director of Sales Engineering for the US Department of Defense and Intelligence Communities. He is responsible for leading business and technical operations including technical positioning, alignment and development of technologies relevant to the Defense and Intelligence Communities. His scope covers providing advice on topics covering cloud, big data, critical data protection, data security and infrastructure visibility. Working with the Veritas Product Security Group, Product Management and Engineering, Mike has been instrumental on building out Veritas’ Federal Government Security and Compliance practices.

Prior to Veritas Mike worked for Hitachi Vantara (formerly Hitachi Data Systems) as the America’s Chief Technologist supporting Hitachi’s Unified Compute Platform business. Responsibility included driving the strategic direction of the various versions of Unified Compute Platforms, i.e. VMware, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP HANA etc. Mike was additionally responsible for all aspects of sales associated for UCP.

Prior to Hitachi Americas Mike worked for Hitachi Federal as the Chief Technology Officer. As the CTO Mike was responsible for all aspects of engineering within Hitachi Federal. This included all sales engineering and custom development of Hitachi Federal Solutions.

Prior to his time at Hitachi, Mike was the President and CEO of Techpace Inc. Mike created a business that was focused on bringing enterprise capabilities and service levels to the Chicago SMB market. Mike was Emmy Nominated for a Technical Achievement Award where the team developed the first 1000 fps High Definition instant replay system for live Television.