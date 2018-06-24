Dana Laake and her special guest Tavis Piattoly will discuss nutrition planning for active lifestyles and the new Eat 2 Win nutrition app.

Tavis Piattoly, MS, RD, LDN is a leading sports nutrition consultant. He is the co-founder and director of sports nutrition education for My Sports Dietitian, an online sports nutrition company that provides athletes and their support team nutrition programs to improve their health, performance and recovery. Tavis is a well-known speaker, educator and author on sports performance and nutrition. He works with all levels of athletes from high school to Olympic levels. He served as the Sports Dietitian for the New Orleans Saints (2006-2013), New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2008-2013), and Tulane University Athletics (2002-2016). Tavis currently serves as Program Education Manager for Taylor Hooton Foundation.