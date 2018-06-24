Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Nutrition planning for active lifestyles and the new Eat 2 Win nutrition app

June 24, 2018 11:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Dana Laake and her special guest Tavis Piattoly will discuss nutrition planning for active lifestyles and the new Eat 2 Win nutrition app.

Tavis Piattoly, MS, RD, LDN is a leading sports nutrition consultant. He is the co-founder and director of sports nutrition education for My Sports Dietitian, an online sports nutrition company that provides athletes and their support team nutrition programs to improve their health, performance and recovery. Tavis is a well-known speaker, educator and author on sports performance and nutrition. He works with all levels of athletes from high school to Olympic levels. He served as the Sports Dietitian for the New Orleans Saints (2006-2013), New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2008-2013), and Tulane University Athletics (2002-2016). Tavis currently serves as Program Education Manager for Taylor Hooton Foundation.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Dana Laake Eat 2 Win Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights nutrition nutrition app Tavis Piattoly Village Green Apothecary


Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech