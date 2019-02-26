Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Romina Cervigni will discuss benefits of the Fasting Mimicking Diet™ and longevity.

Dr. Romina Cervigni obtained a Ph.D. at the Open University in the United Kingdom, focusing her attention on the field of oncology, as well as a second level Masters in Nutrition and Dietetics. She has worked as a postdoctoral researcher with the National Research Committee (CNR) in Naples and the San Raffaele Vita-Salute University in Milan. Dr. Cervigni is a nutritional biologist for the Valter Longo Foundation. The foundation supports research aimed at developing inexpensive, creative, integrative therapies for the treatment of serious diseases and the identification of strategies to prevent illness and promote longer, healthier lives.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.