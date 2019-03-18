Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Essentials of Healthy Living
 
...
Essentials of Healthy Living

Holistic dentistry and Ayurvedic medicine

March 18, 2019 9:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Kalpna Ranadive will discuss holistic dentistry and Ayurvedic medicine.

Dr. Kalpna Ranadive completed her masters in periodontics in 1998, then went on to become the first resident to complete a fellowship exclusively in implantology from Boston University in 2001. She graduated with high honors and multiple prestigious awards from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006. In 2009, she became the first dentist in Maryland to have a fully integrated digital dental office with CAD-CAM – CEREC, 3D cone beam and lasers. Dr. Ranadive is an international speaker, author and sought-after trainer by dentists and healthcare professionals as she teaches them how to integrate ancient Vedic wisdom in their health practices. She is a naturalist, minimalistic and eco-friendly dental surgeon who strongly believes in saving teeth while paying attention to integrative health pathways.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Ayurvedic medicine Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights holistic dentistry Kalpna Ranadive Village Green Apothecary
WFED-sponsors-bnr-8

Top Stories

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.