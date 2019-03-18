Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Kalpna Ranadive will discuss holistic dentistry and Ayurvedic medicine.

Dr. Kalpna Ranadive completed her masters in periodontics in 1998, then went on to become the first resident to complete a fellowship exclusively in implantology from Boston University in 2001. She graduated with high honors and multiple prestigious awards from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006. In 2009, she became the first dentist in Maryland to have a fully integrated digital dental office with CAD-CAM – CEREC, 3D cone beam and lasers. Dr. Ranadive is an international speaker, author and sought-after trainer by dentists and healthcare professionals as she teaches them how to integrate ancient Vedic wisdom in their health practices. She is a naturalist, minimalistic and eco-friendly dental surgeon who strongly believes in saving teeth while paying attention to integrative health pathways.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.